Woman found dead in vacant Portage office building

PORTAGE, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Portage Monday afternoon.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says they conducted a property check at a vacant office building on Admiral Avenue at roughly 3:45 p.m.

We’re told the woman was located “in an unsecured vestibule.”

PDPS says the woman’s cause of death is pending autopsy results. Her identity is being withheld at this time.

The public is not believed to be in danger.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with PDPS at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

