Who won the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon?

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The results are in from the annual Kalamazoo-area marathon, which was held on Sunday, May 5th.

The top results can be found below.

MARATHON:

1. Sam Butler, M - Sparta, MI - Clock Time: 2:37:30.21

2. Troy Smits, M - Saint Joseph, MI - Clock Time: 2:46:17.89

3. Lorenzo Martinez, M- Grand Rapids, MI - Clock Time: 2:50:18.02

4. Michelle Magagna, F - Portage, MI - Time - Clock Time: 2:50:44.97

5. Jacob Kughn, M - Grand Rapids, MI - Clock Time: 2:51:02.16

HALF MARATHON: All Male

1. Ryan Kachnowski - Wixom, MI - Clock Time: 1:14:03.28

2. Matt Norman - Kalamazoo, MI - Clock Time: 1:23:34.99

3. Andrew Wright - Kalamazoo, MI - Clock Time: 1:24:08.92

4. Jax Heil, MM - Denver, CO - Clock Time: 1:24:35.25

5. Nate Hecker - Cudahy, WI - Clock Time: 1:25:00.46

10K:

1. Loida Escobar, F - Vicksburg, MI - Clock Time: 37:41:83

2. Jeremy Vainavicz, M - Portage, MI - 41:45:27

3. Dominick French, M - Plainwell, MI - 42:24:81

5K : All Kalamazoo, All Male

1. Marek Butkiewicz - Clock Time: 15:50.35

2. Carter Hausman - Clock Time: 19:01.16

3. Sean Siems - Clock Time - Clock Time: 20:24.00

Full marathoner Dallas Garza-Laurin popped the question to his girlfriend, who was watching him run the race, right after crossing the finish line.

In 2023 participants totaled 3,212.

In 2024 there were 3,926 marathoners. There were 714 more runners this year compared to last.

Carrie Drake, director of the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, said the day went swimmingly, with the help of good weather.

"The energy at the Marathon this weekend was electric," Carrie Drake, director of the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, said.

Drake said the Kalamazoo community really came together, and that the race touched beyond just the boundaries of Kalamazoo.

"We also had participation from a number of states with the 50 state challenge, with a few out-of-staters ranking in the top 5 for some events. This was also the first year we had relay teams race, and we can confidently say the program debuted successfully,” Drake said.

The winner of the 5K ran the race in just over 15 minutes and is also 15 years old according to the results page.

The marathon's title sponsor, Zeigler Auto Group, was grateful for another year of tradition.

“Zeigler Auto Group is proud to be a part of this tradition that has now extended out beyond Kalamazoo. We are so grateful to all the businesses and community leaders who continue to support this event and keep the legacy of this race alive,” Aaron J. Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group, said.

Full results can be found here.

