West Michigan law enforcement offer Halloween safety tips ahead of the weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With Halloween on Monday and many trick-or-treating events and parties this upcoming weekend, a West Michigan police department is warning of potential dangers.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is putting out some friendly reminders for parents and community members ahead of the holiday.

Streets and homes are decked out, and many West Michiganders are ready to celebrate a weekend of Halloween fun.

The top priority this weekend for. law enforcement is safety.

"There'll be officers in every neighborhood, and there's a high propensity for, for a pedestrian versus vehicle accident because of all the people that will be out on foot," said Sergeant Andrew Werkema for Community Policing with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other days of the year, according to SafeKids.org.

"As kids are out trick or treating, we want parents to make sure their kids are using the sidewalks appropriately. Have a pre-planned route if you’re going to go out. It’s just we don’t want kids running across the street," said Sergeant Werkema.

And for older children who may be out on their own?

"Maybe give them a cellphone if they don’t have one so they contact you. Set a curfew for them. Explain for them the do’s and don’ts on halloween. We want everyone to have fun, but we want them to do it safely," said Sergeant Werkema.

Costume safety is just as important. Sergeant Werkema offered some tips to keep kids safe including:



Wear light-colored costumes or clothing;

Use glow sticks if it's dark out;

Paint your face rather than wearing a mask to keep visibility;

Make sure the costume isn't too long or big to avoid tripping.

Homeowners who plan to pass out candy should keep outdoor lights on and are encouraged to give out pre-prackaged treats.

"For parents, once the kids do get home with their loot of candy make sure you go through it. Make sure there are no choking hazards if you have younger kids or if there is homemade candy that is in there or if there is opened up candy wrappers or anything to that extent," said Sergeant Werkema.

For those adults looking to have fun on Halloween?

"Don't overdo it. Yes, we know you're going to consume alcohol, please do it safely. If you can’t drive, call for a ride to stay at a friend's house. That's our as a huge concern on Halloween is we have people everywhere walking on foot and intoxicated people who can cause some serious damage," said Sergeant Werkema.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows drunk driving accidents are three times more likely to occur on October 31 than on New Year's Eve.

Don't take that risk — call an Uber, Lyft or cab or just stay at a friend's house.

If you're kids don't want to be trick-or-treating door-to-door, there are plenty of family-friendly community events across West Michigan.

By clicking here, we have several laid out for you in the 'Fox 17 Halloween Guide' along with trick-or-treating times.