Halloween 2022: Your guide to West Michigan festivities

City of Grand Rapids
Posted at 4:58 PM, Oct 22, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is on a Monday this year and there's plenty to do throughout West Michigan, from trick-or-treating and community celebrations, to haunted houses and corn mazes.

Trick-or-Treating Times:

All trick-or-treating times are Monday, October 31, unless noted otherwise. For communities with no designated times, check with your neighborhood.

  • Ada: No designated times
  • Allegan: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Allendale: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Augusta: No designated times
  • Battle Creek: No designated times
  • Belding: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Bronson: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Byron Township: No designated times
  • Caledonia: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Cascade Township: No designated times
  • Centreville: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
  • Coldwater: 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Comstock: No designated times
  • Coopersville: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Decatur: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Dorr Township: Starts at dusk
  • East Grand Rapids: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Ferrysburg: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Fruitport Charter Township: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)
  • Gaines Township: No designated times
  • Galesburg: No designated times
  • Georgetown Township: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)
  • Grand Haven: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Grand Rapids: Dusk- 8 p.m.
  • Grandville: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)
  • Hastings: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Holland: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Hudsonville: No designated times
  • Ionia: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Kalamazoo: No designated times
  • Kentwood: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Lawton: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
  • Lowell: 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
  • Marshall: No designated times
  • Mattawan: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Middleville: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Muskegon: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Muskegon Heights: No designated times
  • Norton Shores: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Oshtemo Township: No designated times
  • Otsego: No designated times
  • Parchment: No designated times
  • Paw Paw: No designated times
  • Plainfield Township: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (may vary by neighborhood)
  • Pentwater: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Portage: No designated times
  • Portland: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Rockford: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Schoolcraft: 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
  • Sparta: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Spring Lake: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Sturgis: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
  • Texas Township: No designated times
  • Three Rivers: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
  • Vicksburg: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Walker: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)
  • Wayland: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Wyoming: No designated times
  • Zeeland: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Community Trick-or-Treating Events:

Allegan County

  • Downtown Trick-or-Treating: October 31, 3 p.m.- 5:30 p.m., Downtown Allegan businesses
  • Halloween on Horseback: October 29, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Rise & Ride Ranch [2855 36th St., Allegan]
  • Trail for Treaters: October 31, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Downtown Otsego

Barry County

  • All Hallows Evening: October 29, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m., Historic Charlton Park [2545 S. Charlton Park Rd., Hastings]
  • Candlelight Trails: October 29, 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m., Pierce Cedar Creek Institute [701 W. Cloverdale Rd., Hastings]

Calhoun County

  • Bruin Boo 2022: October 26, 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Kellogg Community College [450 North Ave., Battle Creek]

Grand Rapids

  • City High Trunk or Treat: October 27, 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., GR City High Middle School [1720 Plainfield Ave. NE]
  • Kentwood Trunk or Treat: October 22, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Kentwood Public Works Facility [5068 Breton Rd. SE]
  • Kroc Monster Mash: October 28, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., Salvation Army Kroc Center [2500 South Division Ave.]
  • Trick or Treat Street: October 29, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., Indian Trails Camp, Kate Pew Wolters Center [O-1859 Lake Michigan Dr. NW]
  • The Ultimate Trunk or Treat: October 31, 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Resurrection Fellowship Church [321 W. Valley Ave. NW]

Ionia County

  • Brick Street Trick or Treat: October 27, 5 p.m.- 7:15 p.m., Brick Street Studio [415 W. Main St., Ionia]
  • Halloween Trick or Treating: October 26, 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., Portland High School [1100 Ionia Rd., Portland]
  • M1 Trunk or Treat: October 22, 2 p.m., Michigan One Community Credit Union [510 S. Dexter St., Ionia]

Kalamazoo County

  • Trick-or-Treat at the Library!: Daily, October 24-October 29 and October 31, 9:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., Comstock Township Library [6130 King Hwy, Kalamazoo]
  • Trick or Treat on the Trails: October 21, 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Sherman Lake YMCA Outdoor Center [6225 N. 39th St., Augusta]

Kent County

  • Ada Pumpkin Prowl: October 28, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Ada Village
  • Dutton Fire Department Trunk or Treat: October 31, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Dutton Fire Department [3471 68th St. SE, Caledonia]
  • Everett's Halloween Candy Walk: October 29, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m., Everett's Gardens [240 84th St. SE, Byron Center]
  • Halloween Carnival and Trunk-or-Treat: October 29, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., Red Barn Market [3550 Alden Nash Ave. NE, Lowell]
  • Scare on the Square: October 29, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Sparta Town Square
  • Trunk or Treat at Deep Roots: October 28, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., Deep Roots Produce Farm [8570 84th St. SE, Caledonia]

Muskegon County

  • Trunk and Treat: October 29, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Downtown Muskegon
  • Trunk or Treat so Others Can Eat: October 30, 3 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., Laketon Bethel Reformed Church [1568 W. Giles Rd., Muskegon]

Ottawa County

  • BAM! Trick-or-Treat Event: October 30, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m., BAM! Entertainment Center [478 E. 16th St., Holland]
  • Cool & Classic Trunk or Treat: October 29, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Town Center Holland [12330 James St., Holland]
  • Trunk or Treat: October 25, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Lakeshore Home Builders Association [211 Lincoln Ave., Holland]
  • Trunk or Treat: October 29, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Ridge Point Community Church [340 104th Ave., Holland]
  • Trunk or Treat: October 29, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., Third Coast Community Church [6069 Blue Star Hwy., Saugatuck]
  • Trunk or Treat: October 31, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Westshore Christian Church [3062 120th Ave., Holland]

South Michigan

  • 2022 Halloween Trick-or-Treat in St. Joseph: October 31, 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., Downtown St. Joseph
  • Truck or Treat: October 28, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m., Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post [43255 60th Ave., Paw Paw]

Family Fun:

Allegan/Barry Counties

Calhoun/Kalamazoo Counties

Kent County

Ottawa County

    South Michigan


      Thrills and Chills:

      Check out our interactive map of haunted houses throughout West Michigan:

      READ MORE: The Haunt first stop on 'Ultimate Haunt Tour' brings your phobias to life

