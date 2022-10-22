Halloween 2022: Your guide to West Michigan festivities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is on a Monday this year and there's plenty to do throughout West Michigan, from trick-or-treating and community celebrations, to haunted houses and corn mazes.
Trick-or-Treating Times:
All trick-or-treating times are Monday, October 31, unless noted otherwise. For communities with no designated times, check with your neighborhood.
- Ada: No designated times
- Allegan: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Allendale: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Augusta: No designated times
- Battle Creek: No designated times
- Belding: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Bronson: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Byron Township: No designated times
- Caledonia: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Cascade Township: No designated times
- Centreville: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
- Coldwater: 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Comstock: No designated times
- Coopersville: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Decatur: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Dorr Township: Starts at dusk
- East Grand Rapids: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Ferrysburg: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Fruitport Charter Township: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)
- Gaines Township: No designated times
- Galesburg: No designated times
- Georgetown Township: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)
- Grand Haven: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Grand Rapids: Dusk- 8 p.m.
- Grandville: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)
- Hastings: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Holland: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Hudsonville: No designated times
- Ionia: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Kalamazoo: No designated times
- Kentwood: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Lawton: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
- Lowell: 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
- Marshall: No designated times
- Mattawan: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Middleville: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Muskegon: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Muskegon Heights: No designated times
- Norton Shores: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Oshtemo Township: No designated times
- Otsego: No designated times
- Parchment: No designated times
- Paw Paw: No designated times
- Plainfield Township: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (may vary by neighborhood)
- Pentwater: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Portage: No designated times
- Portland: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Rockford: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Schoolcraft: 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
- Sparta: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Spring Lake: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Sturgis: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
- Texas Township: No designated times
- Three Rivers: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
- Vicksburg: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Walker: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)
- Wayland: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Wyoming: No designated times
- Zeeland: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Community Trick-or-Treating Events:
Allegan County
- Downtown Trick-or-Treating: October 31, 3 p.m.- 5:30 p.m., Downtown Allegan businesses
- Halloween on Horseback: October 29, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Rise & Ride Ranch [2855 36th St., Allegan]
- Trail for Treaters: October 31, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Downtown Otsego
Barry County
- All Hallows Evening: October 29, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m., Historic Charlton Park [2545 S. Charlton Park Rd., Hastings]
- Candlelight Trails: October 29, 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m., Pierce Cedar Creek Institute [701 W. Cloverdale Rd., Hastings]
Calhoun County
- Bruin Boo 2022: October 26, 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Kellogg Community College [450 North Ave., Battle Creek]
Grand Rapids
- City High Trunk or Treat: October 27, 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., GR City High Middle School [1720 Plainfield Ave. NE]
- Kentwood Trunk or Treat: October 22, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Kentwood Public Works Facility [5068 Breton Rd. SE]
- Kroc Monster Mash: October 28, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., Salvation Army Kroc Center [2500 South Division Ave.]
- Trick or Treat Street: October 29, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., Indian Trails Camp, Kate Pew Wolters Center [O-1859 Lake Michigan Dr. NW]
- The Ultimate Trunk or Treat: October 31, 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Resurrection Fellowship Church [321 W. Valley Ave. NW]
Ionia County
- Brick Street Trick or Treat: October 27, 5 p.m.- 7:15 p.m., Brick Street Studio [415 W. Main St., Ionia]
- Halloween Trick or Treating: October 26, 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., Portland High School [1100 Ionia Rd., Portland]
- M1 Trunk or Treat: October 22, 2 p.m., Michigan One Community Credit Union [510 S. Dexter St., Ionia]
Kalamazoo County
- Trick-or-Treat at the Library!: Daily, October 24-October 29 and October 31, 9:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., Comstock Township Library [6130 King Hwy, Kalamazoo]
- Trick or Treat on the Trails: October 21, 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Sherman Lake YMCA Outdoor Center [6225 N. 39th St., Augusta]
Kent County
- Ada Pumpkin Prowl: October 28, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Ada Village
- Dutton Fire Department Trunk or Treat: October 31, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Dutton Fire Department [3471 68th St. SE, Caledonia]
- Everett's Halloween Candy Walk: October 29, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m., Everett's Gardens [240 84th St. SE, Byron Center]
- Halloween Carnival and Trunk-or-Treat: October 29, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., Red Barn Market [3550 Alden Nash Ave. NE, Lowell]
- Scare on the Square: October 29, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Sparta Town Square
- Trunk or Treat at Deep Roots: October 28, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., Deep Roots Produce Farm [8570 84th St. SE, Caledonia]
Muskegon County
- Trunk and Treat: October 29, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Downtown Muskegon
- Trunk or Treat so Others Can Eat: October 30, 3 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., Laketon Bethel Reformed Church [1568 W. Giles Rd., Muskegon]
Ottawa County
- BAM! Trick-or-Treat Event: October 30, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m., BAM! Entertainment Center [478 E. 16th St., Holland]
- Cool & Classic Trunk or Treat: October 29, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Town Center Holland [12330 James St., Holland]
- Trunk or Treat: October 25, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Lakeshore Home Builders Association [211 Lincoln Ave., Holland]
- Trunk or Treat: October 29, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Ridge Point Community Church [340 104th Ave., Holland]
- Trunk or Treat: October 29, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., Third Coast Community Church [6069 Blue Star Hwy., Saugatuck]
- Trunk or Treat: October 31, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Westshore Christian Church [3062 120th Ave., Holland]
South Michigan
- 2022 Halloween Trick-or-Treat in St. Joseph: October 31, 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., Downtown St. Joseph
- Truck or Treat: October 28, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m., Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post [43255 60th Ave., Paw Paw]
Family Fun:
Allegan/Barry Counties
Calhoun/Kalamazoo Counties
Kent County
Ottawa County
South Michigan
Thrills and Chills:
Check out our interactive map of haunted houses throughout West Michigan:
- Abandoned Acres Farm Haunted Attraction in Sparta
- Ghost Tour Grand Rapids
- Haunted Car Wash in Grand Rapids
- PSYCHO WARD Haunted House in Kalamazoo
- The Haunt in Wyoming
- The Haunted Forest at Cannonsburg Ski Area
READ MORE: The Haunt first stop on 'Ultimate Haunt Tour' brings your phobias to life
- Trail of Terror in Holton
- Witches of New Salem in Dorr