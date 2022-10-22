Halloween 2022: Your guide to West Michigan festivities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween is on a Monday this year and there's plenty to do throughout West Michigan, from trick-or-treating and community celebrations, to haunted houses and corn mazes.

Trick-or-Treating Times:

All trick-or-treating times are Monday, October 31, unless noted otherwise. For communities with no designated times, check with your neighborhood.

Ada: No designated times

Allegan: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Allendale : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Augusta : No designated times



: No designated times Battle Creek : No designated times



: No designated times Belding : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Bronson : 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.



: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Byron Township : No designated times



: No designated times Caledonia : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Cascade Township : No designated times



: No designated times Centreville : 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.



: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Coldwater : 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m.



: 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. Comstock : No designated times



: No designated times Coopersville : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Decatur : 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.



: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Dorr Township : Starts at dusk



: Starts at dusk East Grand Rapids : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Ferrysburg : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Fruitport Charter Township : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended) Gaines Township : No designated times



: No designated times Galesburg : No designated times



: No designated times Georgetown Township : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended) Grand Haven : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Grand Rapids : Dusk- 8 p.m.



: Dusk- 8 p.m. Grandville : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended) Hastings : 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Holland : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Hudsonville : No designated times



: No designated times Ionia : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Kalamazoo : No designated times



: No designated times Kentwood : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Lawton : 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.



: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Lowell : 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.



: 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Marshall : No designated times



: No designated times Mattawan : 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Middleville : 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Muskegon : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Muskegon Heights : No designated times



: No designated times Norton Shores : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Oshtemo Township : No designated times



: No designated times Otsego : No designated times



: No designated times Parchment : No designated times



: No designated times Paw Paw : No designated times



: No designated times Plainfield Township : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (may vary by neighborhood)



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (may vary by neighborhood) Pentwater : 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.



: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Portage : No designated times



: No designated times Portland : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Rockford : 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. Schoolcraft : 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.



: 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Sparta : 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. Spring Lake : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Sturgis : 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.



: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Texas Township : No designated times



: No designated times Three Rivers : 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.



: 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Vicksburg : 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Walker : 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended)



: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. (recommended) Wayland : 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.



: 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. Wyoming : No designated times



: No designated times Zeeland: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Community Trick-or-Treating Events:

Allegan County

Downtown Trick-or-Treating : October 31, 3 p.m.- 5:30 p.m., Downtown Allegan businesses

: October 31, 3 p.m.- 5:30 p.m., Downtown Allegan businesses Halloween on Horseback : October 29, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Rise & Ride Ranch [2855 36th St., Allegan]

: October 29, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Rise & Ride Ranch [2855 36th St., Allegan] Trail for Treaters: October 31, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Downtown Otsego

Barry County

All Hallows Evening : October 29, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m., Historic Charlton Park [2545 S. Charlton Park Rd., Hastings]

: October 29, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m., Historic Charlton Park [2545 S. Charlton Park Rd., Hastings] Candlelight Trails: October 29, 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m., Pierce Cedar Creek Institute [701 W. Cloverdale Rd., Hastings]

Calhoun County

Bruin Boo 2022: October 26, 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Kellogg Community College [450 North Ave., Battle Creek]

Grand Rapids

City High Trunk or Treat : October 27, 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., GR City High Middle School [1720 Plainfield Ave. NE]

: October 27, 6 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., GR City High Middle School [1720 Plainfield Ave. NE] Kentwood Trunk or Treat : October 22, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Kentwood Public Works Facility [5068 Breton Rd. SE]

: October 22, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Kentwood Public Works Facility [5068 Breton Rd. SE] Kroc Monster Mash : October 28, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., Salvation Army Kroc Center [2500 South Division Ave.]

: October 28, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., Salvation Army Kroc Center [2500 South Division Ave.] Trick or Treat Street : October 29, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., Indian Trails Camp, Kate Pew Wolters Center [O-1859 Lake Michigan Dr. NW]

: October 29, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., Indian Trails Camp, Kate Pew Wolters Center [O-1859 Lake Michigan Dr. NW] The Ultimate Trunk or Treat: October 31, 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Resurrection Fellowship Church [321 W. Valley Ave. NW]

Ionia County

Brick Street Trick or Treat : October 27, 5 p.m.- 7:15 p.m., Brick Street Studio [415 W. Main St., Ionia]

: October 27, 5 p.m.- 7:15 p.m., Brick Street Studio [415 W. Main St., Ionia] Halloween Trick or Treating : October 26, 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., Portland High School [1100 Ionia Rd., Portland]

: October 26, 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., Portland High School [1100 Ionia Rd., Portland] M1 Trunk or Treat: October 22, 2 p.m., Michigan One Community Credit Union [510 S. Dexter St., Ionia]

Kalamazoo County

Trick-or-Treat at the Library! : Daily, October 24-October 29 and October 31, 9:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., Comstock Township Library [6130 King Hwy, Kalamazoo]

: Daily, October 24-October 29 and October 31, 9:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., Comstock Township Library [6130 King Hwy, Kalamazoo] Trick or Treat on the Trails: October 21, 5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m., Sherman Lake YMCA Outdoor Center [6225 N. 39th St., Augusta]

Kent County

Ada Pumpkin Prowl : October 28, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Ada Village

: October 28, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Ada Village Dutton Fire Department Trunk or Treat : October 31, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Dutton Fire Department [3471 68th St. SE, Caledonia]

: October 31, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Dutton Fire Department [3471 68th St. SE, Caledonia] Everett's Halloween Candy Walk : October 29, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m., Everett's Gardens [240 84th St. SE, Byron Center]

: October 29, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m., Everett's Gardens [240 84th St. SE, Byron Center] Halloween Carnival and Trunk-or-Treat : October 29, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., Red Barn Market [3550 Alden Nash Ave. NE, Lowell]

: October 29, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., Red Barn Market [3550 Alden Nash Ave. NE, Lowell] Scare on the Square : October 29, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Sparta Town Square

: October 29, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Sparta Town Square Trunk or Treat at Deep Roots: October 28, 5 p.m.- 7 p.m., Deep Roots Produce Farm [8570 84th St. SE, Caledonia]

Muskegon County

Trunk and Treat : October 29, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Downtown Muskegon

: October 29, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Downtown Muskegon Trunk or Treat so Others Can Eat: October 30, 3 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., Laketon Bethel Reformed Church [1568 W. Giles Rd., Muskegon]

Ottawa County

BAM! Trick-or-Treat Event : October 30, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m., BAM! Entertainment Center [478 E. 16th St., Holland]

: October 30, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m., BAM! Entertainment Center [478 E. 16th St., Holland] Cool & Classic Trunk or Treat : October 29, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Town Center Holland [12330 James St., Holland]

: October 29, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Town Center Holland [12330 James St., Holland] Trunk or Treat : October 25, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Lakeshore Home Builders Association [211 Lincoln Ave., Holland]

: October 25, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Lakeshore Home Builders Association [211 Lincoln Ave., Holland] Trunk or Treat : October 29, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Ridge Point Community Church [340 104th Ave., Holland]

: October 29, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Ridge Point Community Church [340 104th Ave., Holland] Trunk or Treat : October 29, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., Third Coast Community Church [6069 Blue Star Hwy., Saugatuck]

: October 29, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., Third Coast Community Church [6069 Blue Star Hwy., Saugatuck] Trunk or Treat: October 31, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., Westshore Christian Church [3062 120th Ave., Holland]

South Michigan

2022 Halloween Trick-or-Treat in St. Joseph : October 31, 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., Downtown St. Joseph

: October 31, 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., Downtown St. Joseph Truck or Treat: October 28, 3 p.m.- 6 p.m., Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post [43255 60th Ave., Paw Paw]

Family Fun:

Allegan/Barry Counties

Calhoun/Kalamazoo Counties

Kent County

Ottawa County

Thrills and Chills:

Check out our interactive map of haunted houses throughout West Michigan:

