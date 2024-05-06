WATCH: Suspect found hiding under rowboat in backyard

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An argument in public between a man and woman eventually led to the man hiding under a rowboat to try to hide from police before he was arrested.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released body camera footage of the final moments of a search for the suspect.

The situation started with a disturbance inside a vehicle parked on the side of Winchell Avenue between Tipperary Road and Sheffield Drive in Kalamazoo on Sunday, May 5. An off-duty detective was running in the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon when she spotted the man pull a gun from his pants, causing the woman to run from the vehicle.

The detective and another uniformed officer working during the race tried to take the man into custody, but he fought them off and escaped.

Other officers responded to the area to try to contain the suspect. People in the area told police they spotted the suspect inside the security zone.

With help from K9 units, police located the man hiding in a rowboat stored in the backyard of a home.

Police find suspect hiding under rowboat in Kalamazoo

When taken into custody, the man had 20 packages of cocaine. In the vehicle officers found a handgun with the serial number scratched off.

The suspect who is an absconder from parole, is being held on charges of resisting and obstructing arrest, felon in possession of firearm, possession of a firearm with altered / obliterated identifying markings, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

He previously served time for armed robbery.

