Vigil held for missing Portage mother

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Family and friends of a missing mother of eight held a candlelight vigil for her on Sunday.

Heather Kelley has been missing since December 10.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the 35-year-old left her home around 9 p.m. She spoke to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m. and said she would be home shortly, only to never return.

“We need closure,” said Lenora Martin, Kelley’s aunt. “We need to find some kind of resolution where we can sleep at night, we can put her to rest. She didn’t deserve to be just out here, wherever she’s at… please, please come forward with any information.”

Martin described Kelley as an outgoing, down-to-earth woman who cared deeply about her kids, ages 2-13 years old.

She says they often hung out with their children and drank Mountain Dew.

“I miss those moments, and hopefully someone will come forward and say something,” said Martin. “Like I said, even if it’s just her body, if we know, we can at least put closure to it and we can start the healing process.”

A day after she disappeared, investigators located Kelley’s car near Sprinkle Road and East Michigan Avenue.

KCSO says they found evidence to suggest she has been the victim of a violent crime, but did not specify beyond that.

According to Martin, “a lot” of blood was found in the backseat.

On Friday, a dive team searched a pond as part of the investigation.

Martin says KCSO has not said whether it produced any clues in the case.

“It’s been terrible,” said Martin. “It’s been probably one of the worst months that I’ve had in a long time.”

Kelley is 5’8” tall with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Silent Observer is offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

If you have any information that could help the police, contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

A GoFundMe has also been set up. Click here to donate.

