Victims in 2 Kalamazoo open murder cases were the mother of one suspect, childhood friend of the other: Docs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two Kalamazoo men face open murder charges following the shooting deaths of two women investigators believe were innocent victims.

Cederic Gunn is accused of shooting and killing Latraysa Brown inside a home near Reed and Burdick on Sunday, Sept. 27. According to court documents, Brown was not the intended target — her son, Markeet Primer, was.

A Silent Observer tip led investigators to Gunn as a suspect. Court documents say a stolen vehicle connected to Gunn matches one seen near where Brown was killed.

Watch below: Victims in 2 Kalamazoo open murder cases were the mother of one suspect and the childhood best friend of the other, court records show

Victims in the Kalamazoo open murder cases were the mother of one suspect and the childhood best friend of the other, court records show

Markeet Primer is charged with the death of Amaure Harris. Court records say Harris was shot in the head while cooking in her kitchen at Fox Ridge Apartments.

In mid-August, Gunn was shot at Fox Ridge Apartments and survived. Court records say the last person Gunn communicated with before the shooting was Primer.

Investigators told the judge that Gunn told authorities Harris had been his best friend since they were kids.

Court records say Primer also shot and killed a dog, according to a witness.

Both Gunn and Primer were denied bond and will remain in custody through their legal process.

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