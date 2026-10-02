2 charged in deadly shootings of 2 women in Kalamazoo; one was in retaliation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were charged after two shootings in Kalamazoo that left two mothers dead, and investigators say the second one was in retaliation of the first.

Cedric Martin Gunn, 18, has been charged with open murder, receiving and concealing a stolen weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle and felony firearm. He's accused of shooting and killing Latraysa Dayon Brown, 49, at her home on Reed Street near the intersection with Burdick Street.

Gunn's bond was denied.

Markeet McKinley Primer Jr. 20, was charged with open murder, killing and torturing an animal and felony firearm. He's accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Amaure’ Dora-Lee Lynniah Harris.

Primer's bond was also denied.

Both men were arraigned on Friday.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to Brown's home after a report of a shooting. Officers found her with gunshot wounds and she was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Gunn was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the homicide. Investigators then searched a home on Douglas Avenue near W. Kalamazoo Avenue, where they found firearms and evidence related to the case.

On Monday night, police responded to the Fox Ridge Apartments near Alamo Avenue near Prairie Avenue. There, they found Harris, who had been shot and died at the scene.

Primer was arrested on Tuesday in connection with Brown's death and a firearm was found during a search warrant on E. Cork Street near S. Sprinkle Road.

Detectives say Harris' death was in retaliation to Brown's death. Police say the women were not involved in the conflicts before they died.

“Two mothers lost their lives because someone chose to respond to violence with more violence,” said Capt. Danielle Guilds of the Criminal Investigations Division in a statement. “Neither of these women were involved in the conflicts that led to their deaths, yet they were targeted in their own homes—places where they should have been safe. There is no justification for this kind of violence. Retaliation does not solve anything; it only creates more victims and devastates more families. We are thankful for the swift work of our investigators that led to a quick arrest in this case. We hope this serves as a reminder that we will continue to pursue those responsible for violent crimes and work to prevent further loss of life.”

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