US-131 crash kills two in Schoolcraft Township

Posted at 3:58 PM, May 07, 2021
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers in Paw Paw responded to a crash that resulted in the deaths of two people on US-131 Friday, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told the crash happened near Y Avenue.

MSP says southbound US-131 at W X Y Avenue has been closed until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive more information.

