US-131 crash kills two in Schoolcraft Township

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers in Paw Paw responded to a crash that resulted in the deaths of two people on US-131 Friday, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told the crash happened near Y Avenue.

MSP says southbound US-131 at W X Y Avenue has been closed until further notice.

Update: Southbound US 131 has now been closed at W X Y Ave, Schoolcraft Township for double fatal crash. Avoid area until roadway reopens. Stay tuned for additional info as it is received. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/HSme8AtBgY — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) May 7, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube