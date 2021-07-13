Watch
Man charged in double-fatal Schoolcraft crash

Michigan State Police
Schoolcraft double fatal
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jul 13, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a crash that resulted in the deaths of two people in Schoolcraft back in May, according to 8th District Court.

The crash on US-131 happened near Y Avenue on May 7, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told 27-year-old Ezra Henry Phillips is charged with a total of six counts: two for second-degree murder, two for operating while under the influence, and two for operating on a suspended license.

