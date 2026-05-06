ELECTION RESULTS: Portage voters decide single hauler trash will remain

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage voters hit the polls on Tuesday to decide if single hauler trash service would remain in the city or not. Unofficial results indicate the majority of voters voted to keep a single trash provider for the city.

A "yes" vote would align with the group called "Take Back the Trash." The group garnered thousands of signatures to put the issue to a vote, saying they want individual households to determine their trash provider.

A "no" vote would align with the group called "Haul in One." Haul in One supports single hauler trash, saying it provides for lower prices and one consistent trash day in neighborhoods.

Kalamazoo SPECIAL ELECTION: Portage neighbors to vote in May on single-hauler trash issue Julie Dunmire

The issue is a hot-topic of discussion throughout the community for months now.

Ultimately, voters sided with keeping trash services with one provider throughout Portage.

5,381 voters chose to change trash service back to multiple hauling providers in the city.

6,649 voters chose to keep a single trash provider for the city.

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