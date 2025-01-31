Tuberculosis case identified at Kalamazoo Central High School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A person at Kalamazoo Central High School was just diagnosed with an active case of tuberculosis.

The infected person was identified by the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, which says the individual is now isolated and undergoing treatment.

The health department and school district are working to track down anyone who may have spent extended periods of time around the tuberculosis patient while they were contagious. Anyone identified as potentially exposed will be contacted by the health department.

Those who might have been exposed will receive free testing to confirm whether they are also infected.

Tuberculosis is caused by germs passed through breathing. The disease usually impacts the lungs, but can also attack the brain, kidney, and spine. Tuberculosis does not spread as easily as the cold or flu, usually taking extended exposure in enclosed spaces.

“Although tuberculosis can be a serious disease, it is a treatable infection. We are working closely with Kalamazoo Public Schools to ensure the safety and health of all staff and students,” said Dr. William Nettleton, Medical Director of Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

