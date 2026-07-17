TIME MACHINE: Summer Rural Heritage Show brings history to life at Scotts Mill County Park this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich — The Scotts Olde Tyme Power and Equipment Association hosts its annual Summer Rural Heritage Show this weekend at Scotts Mill County Park in Kalamazoo County.

The event runs Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Antique tractors of all makes and models

•Hit and miss engines

•Garden tractors

•Farm implements

•Vintage tools and equipment

Families can watch a working circular sawmill, see blacksmiths at the forge, and tour a historic log cabin and grist mill. Antique tractors and harvesting equipment will be on display and in operation.

Kids can enjoy a train ride, face painting, and rope making.

Admission to the show is free, but Kalamazoo County Parks' $5 daily vehicle entry fee applies.

For more information, visit scottstractorshow.org.

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