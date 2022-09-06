Three people arrested after physical altercation with Kalamazoo Public Safety officers on Sunday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three people have been arrested after a physical altercation with Kalamazoo Public Safety officers on Sunday.

According to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Facebook page, at around 11:28 p.m., officers responded to reports of someone waving a firearm outside of an apartment complex at 123 North Sage Street. Before officers arrived at the scene, it was reported that the armed subject had went inside the apartment building, and was in a physical altercation with another subject.

After officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with three people in a stairwell. The group consisted of a 24-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man. When officers attempted to secure the involved firearm, it led to a physical altercation.

After the altercation, the three were arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. The woman was charged with one count of resisting and obstructing arrest. The 24-year-old man was charged with one count of resisting and obstructing arrest, two counts of resisting and obstructing arrest causing injury, and one count of felony firearm. The 22-year-old man was charged with one count of resisting and obstructing arrest and two counts of resisting and obstructing arrest causing injury.

The altercation, as with all use of force incidents, is currently being reviewed by the Office of Professional Standards for compliance with police and the law.

A video of the altercation can be watched below. Kalamazoo Public Safety has warned that the video can be seen as disturbing, and that viewer discretion is advised.

