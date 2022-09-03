KDPS: Multiple shots fired leaves one man hospitalized in critical condition

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired that left one man hospitalized in critical condition.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) responded to the 600 block of Portage around 1:56 a.m. on Saturday to investigate multiple reports of shots fired.

Police said as officers were responding to investigate the shots fired call, information was received that a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 28-year-old Kalamazoo resident, sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest. He is currently being treated for his injuries and listed in critical condition, according to KDPS.

Police said evidence was collected at the scene. but no suspect information is available at this time,

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.