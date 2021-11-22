Three Battle Creek shootings linked to gang violence

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police say three shootings this month in Battle Creek have been linked to gang violence.

On Nov. 14, Battle Creek police say 18-year-old Cameron Williams died from a gunshot wound to the head after a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of West Jackson Street.

Two juveniles and one 18-year-old are in custody and face impending additional charges. Additionally, two cars involved in the shooting have been seized.

An investigation conducted by authorities has linked the Jackson Street homicide where Williams was killed and shootings that occurred on Chestnut Street and Wilkes Street in the days following the Nov. 14 shooting.

The Battle Creek Police Department in tandem with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has determined the three shootings to be gang-related.

