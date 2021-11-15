Authorities investigate shooting of 18-year-old in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are investigating after the shooting of an 18-year-old man in Battle Creek.

Authorities report that officers responded to the shooting at 5:09 p.m. to find the teenager with a gunshot wound to the head in the 500 block of West Jackson Street.

The teen was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital before he was stabilized and transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Officers saw a car leaving at a high speed upon arrival and attempted a traffic stop. After the car stopped initially the driver dashed after being told by an officer to shut the car off.

A chase ensued ending with the driver losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a ditch near railroad tracks outside of Augusta.

The four people in the car were uninjured and taken to the station for interviews.

Alongside eluding charges, the driver also faces fleeing, while the two people in the backseat face a concealed weapon in auto charge for having a gun in the car. The front passenger is not currently facing charges.

Those with information regarding this shooting are asked to call (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube