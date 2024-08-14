'This scar has not healed': Portage working on FEMA tornado decision appeal

PORTAGE, Mich. — It's been nearly a month since FEMA denied federal relief for the tornado that ripped through the city of Portage in May. However, city officials told FOX 17 that they're not giving up just yet.

"Since May 7, we had a visit from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA," said Pat Mcginnis, city manager. "They come through town and look at the damage and try to assess ... what the damage is."

After the mayor, governor and Kalamazoo County issued an emergency declaration to declare a major disaster in Portage, relief was denied.

"The federal government, FEMA, had determined that local, state and nonprofit resources were adequate to cover the need," McGinnis said, adding they don't believe that is true. "This is assistance to individuals who have been victimized by this tornado, and they're survivors. They're lucky to be alive."

McGinnis said following the denial, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has 30 days to submit an appeal. "She's considering that option, and she has requested an extension so she has more time to gather data and intelligence and make the right call."

He hopes the right call is to appeal. "It's for homes that were damaged that people can't live in anymore, and now they're living in a motel somewhere until they find out how they're going to be able to afford to rebuild."

According to McGinnis, the city has sent a letter to 800 addresses, gathering additional evidence of hardship.

"This scar has not healed, and it's probably not going to heal without a little more attention from our partners at the federal level," he told FOX 17.

The plan is to complete all evidence and send it off to Michigan State Police. The hope is that the emergency management department can bolster the city's chances of getting FEMA to reconsider.

