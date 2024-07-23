FEMA denies federal relief for May 7 tornadoes

(WXMI) — FEMA has denied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request for disaster relief for communities impacted by severe weather on May 7.

According to FEMA's letter, shared with FOX 17 by Sen. Sean McCann, the severity of the damages sustained by severe storms and tornadoes in Branch, Cass, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties are within the scope of state and local governments to address.

"Federal assistance is not necessary," the letter reads.

We're told FEMA will still offer federal resources and work with the state to determine "additional damage information" if the state decides to appeal the decision.

Read the full letter below:

MI TD Letter (1) by WXMI on Scribd

Senator McCann released the following statement in response to the letter:

“I am dismayed to learn of FEMA's denial of a federal disaster declaration for the May 7th tornadoes, and I have already asked Governor Whitmer to appeal this decision. It is a disappointing determination that impacts real people.



“However, even without FEMA assistance, help is on the way from the State of Michigan. In the upcoming state budget, I was proud to have helped secure more than $3 million in funding to provide relief to the affected communities and the impacted people in my district. The budget, recently passed by the Legislature, will also put the maximum amount into the State Disaster Emergency Contingency Fund so that there will be money already available for future disasters.”

The state has 30 days to issue an appeal.

