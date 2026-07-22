Oshtemo Township salon hit; owner says suspect 'must be desperate' after water bottle stolen, $1.5K damage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tuesday night, someone broke through the front door at Catherine’s Nail Salon off West Main in Kalamazoo County.

The owner believes the only item taken was a water bottle from the fridge. They don’t keep cash on the premises.

“Because of things like this,” owner Catherine Huynh said.

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The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office confirms that multiple reports have come in the last few days with a similar suspect description at other salons.

Huynh says she’s seen an outpouring of support from Kalamazoo neighbors.

“I actually haven’t even checked my messages—because there are so many messages. Just like, ‘Are you okay? Do you need support?’” Huynh said.

Huynh says they expect repairs to cost more than $1,500.

Knowing she’s not the only business impacted, she says this is a reminder not to keep cash locked inside overnight.

She says ultimately, she has empathy for the person who broke in.

“My thought was just like...oh my gosh. They must be really desperate. It might be hard times. People are struggling. I hope they ate last night,” Huynh said.

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