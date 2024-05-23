'The killer cannot be allowed to hide': Call for tips in 2020 Kalamazoo murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For nearly four years, detectives in Kalamazoo have been trying to find the person responsible for a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight.

On the afternoon of August 2, 2020, officers responded to a reported shooting on North Rose Street near Farrel Park. They found Brandon Brewer severely injured from several gunshot wounds. The 30-year-old would later die at the hospital.

Despite investigating the homicide, detectives have not come up with a suspect or any arrests. They ask anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be made to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139. Information can also be passed along anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

