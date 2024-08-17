Teen in critical condition after Interfaith Boulevard shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in Kalamazoo on Friday, August 16. Officers were call to the shooting on the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard. Captain Daniel Guilds says once officers arrived, they found the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he's critically injured. His name is being withheld to protect his privacy.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating what lead up to the shooting. Police say a firearm believed to be involved has been recovered, and several individuals have been interviewed. At this time, no arrests have been made.

KDPS is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 to speak with a Detective. You can also submit Information

anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269- 343-2100, the "P3Tips" app, or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

FOX 17 will provide updates as they become available.

