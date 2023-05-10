14-year-old hit by car while crossing Portage street

PORTAGE, Mich. — A teen was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Portage Wednesday morning.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the 14-year-old girl was crossing the street at West Milham and Constitution Boulevard when they were “barely” hit at roughly 8:30 a.m.

The teen ran into the street without using the signal, authorities explain, citing an eyewitness account.

We’re told the traffic light was green at the time.

The teen sustained very minor injuries but was taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution, public safety officials say.

Parents and school officials were notified of the incident, according to PDPS.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with authorities at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

