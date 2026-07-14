Suspected arson causes $10k in damage at Kalamazoo little league

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township fire marshal says they suspect arson took out two Port-o-Potty restrooms and damaged a scoreboard at Westwood Little League on July 8.



The fire marshal says the juvenile they believe to be responsible was taken into custody and is lodged at the juvenile detention center.

Just two years ago, groundskeeper Jordan Simpson replaced the 107 light bulbs on each scoreboard, after lightning left them in disrepair.

Now, he's got to fix a scoreboard that didn't break because of a natural disaster, but because of a fire that authorities believe someone intentionally lit.

"What’s the last few been like, figuring all this out,” I asked Jordan.

"So, that night and several hours the next day, we’re scooping burnt plastic off the ground. Burnt plastic mixed with sewage from the Port-o Potty,” Jordan replied.

The repairs will cost an estimated $10,000, Jordan told me.

Perhaps to add insult to injury, the fire happened the day of a girl's championship game. That meant a missed memorable moment for the winning team.

“Most teams that win go and take a picture in front of the scoreboard when they win. It’s just kind of a cool thing. For them to not have that for their championship game, that’s kind of bummer,” Jordan said.

As of publication, almost all the $10,000 needed for the repairs has been raised.

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