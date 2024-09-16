Suspect in Kalamazoo stabbing spree charged with attempted murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of attacking multiple people in Kalamazoo last week made his first appearance in court on Monday.

William Richardson is accused of using a knife to injure three people on Thursday night and punching a fourth victim before leading police on a running chase.

Kalamazoo Suspect hit by police car after stabbing 3 around Kalamazoo and assaulting 1 FOX 17 News

The 39-year-old was arraigned on three counts of attempted murder, two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of aggravated assault.

Police say Richardson first attacked a group of women in the heart of downtown Kalamazoo on Michigan Avenue, leaving one woman with a large gash in her neck that required surgery and another with a fractured skull and cuts to her head and arm. One of the victims told investigators Richardson attacked with no provocation just after 11 p.m. on September 12.

A short time later, a man was attacked in Bronson Park. That victim was able to ride his bicycle to the hospital, despite a cut that severed tendons in his neck and nearly sliced the artery. During an interview with an officer the man passed out due to blood loss. He needed life-saving surgery.

A fourth victim says she was with her friends when Richardson punched her in the face, sending her flying to the ground. That assaulted happened just around the corner from where the first two women were stabbed.

The assaults on the women were captured by video surveillance cameras, which police used to identify Richardson as the suspect.

A few hours after the attacks, two public safety officers spotted Richardson. He ran when ordered to stop. The chase ended when he was hit by a police cruiser.

Richardson is being held on a $1 million bond.

