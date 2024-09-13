Suspect hit by police car after stabbing 3 around Kalamazoo and assaulting 1

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police took a suspect into custody Friday for stabbing three people around the city and assaulting another woman overnight.

At 10:10 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of East Michigan Avenue. The investigation showed that a suspect approached a group of people and attacked two of them with a knife. A 34-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman sustained serious stab wounds to their head and neck.

Both women were transported to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition Friday.

Officers obtained video and identified the suspect. As this was taking place, a 25-year-old woman reported being assaulted by the suspect just before 10 p.m. Thursday. She said she was walking at the Kalamazoo Mall when he punched her in the face.

Officers began searching for the suspect with a police dog and drones.

At 3:46 a.m. Friday, a fourth assault victim arrived at Bronson Hospital with a stab wound to the shoulder. The 51-year-old man reported being stabbed by the same suspect while he was in Bronson Park. The man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

As officers searched for the suspect, they were alerted by a citizen that the suspect had just been seen in the area of Water Street and the Kalamazoo Mall. Officers found the man in the area and a foot chase ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect was struck by a patrol car, ending the chase and allowing officers to apprehend him.

The suspect was hospitalized in stable condition for his injuries.

Due to the force used with the police car to stop the fleeing suspect, the Michigan State Police were called in to investigate. Per KDPS policy, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending a review by Kalamazoo Public Safety.

The suspect is a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man. He will be held in the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple counts of attempted murder and assault.

Police said it appears the suspect acted alone.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division by calling (269) 337-8139 or anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100, the “P3Tips” app or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

