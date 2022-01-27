Suspect identified after shots fired at Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022, one 19-year-old fired a gun at his brother. Today, the shooter has been identified as Derron Thomas.

Thomas was in an argument with his girlfriend (a minor) and his brother Wednesday at 809 W Cedar. During the argument, Thomas pointed his firearm at his girlfriend threatening to shoot her before going outside and firing the weapon at his brother.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports the girlfriend escaped while Thomas barricaded himself inside the home.

After KDPS took Thomas into custody they conducted a search of the home and found the firearm he used.

Thomas faced two counts of felonious assault, two counts of felony firearm, one count of an unregistered handgun, and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

