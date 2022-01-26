Shots fired by teenager prompts response from Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Shots fired in Kalamazoo prompted a response from the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team and the arrest of a teenager.

On Jan. 26, 2022, at 12:10 p.m. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officers responded to shots fired in the 800 block of West Cedar.

Authorities report that an argument between a couple lead the man to point a gun at his domestic partner before getting into a dispute with a family member.

During the dispute, the man wielding the firearm shot at the family member. The victim of the shooting refused to work with the police on the investigation and left the scene.

Authorities report the suspect retreated into the house and refused to exit causing the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT Team to start negotiations with the man before taking him into custody without incident.

Shortly after the arrest the SWAT team searched the house and found evidence of the initially reported assault.

The suspect, a 19-year-old teenager from Kalamazoo, was arrested on multiple felony charges stemming from the incident and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail KDPS reports.

Those with information regarding this incident are asked to contact KDPS at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.