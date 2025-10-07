KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jayvon Bulock appeared in 8th District Court Tuesday on charges of open murder and felony firearm. It was an emotional day for loved ones in the courtroom, with family members crying as 27-year-old Bulock told them, "I love y'all."

Bulock is charged in connection with the death of a woman on October 4.

Kalamazoo Sheriff's deputies were called to Mount Royal Townhomes in Oshtemo Township after a neighbor heard gunshots.

Inside, they found a woman shot dead. Her boyfriend told authorities he was beaten and watched the woman die. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

RELATED COVERAGE: Arrest made in deadly shooting case out of Oshtemo Twp. apartment complex

Bulock was not given any bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for October 16.

FOX 17 is still working to learn more details and has requested additional court paperwork.

See more from court in the video below:

Suspect denied bond in deadly Oshtemo Township shooting

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube