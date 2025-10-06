Arrest made in deadly shooting case out of Oshtemo Twp. apartment complex

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police identified, located, and arrested a suspect in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Mt. Royal Apartments in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to the apartment complex just before 3:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Deputies found one woman who had been shot and a man who told them he was assaulted.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

The man reported he witnessed the murder of the woman, who was his girlfriend.

Detectives spent the weekend interviewing several people and combing through surveillance video footage, leading to the identity of the suspected shooter.

That person is now in custody and is expected to be formally charged in the case on Tuesday.

The identity of the victim was not released by the sheriff's office, per the request of the family.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube