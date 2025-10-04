Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Oshtemo Twp. homicide

Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide out of Oshtemo Twp. that left a woman dead and a man seriously hurt.

In a release, deputies say they were called to the Mt. Royal Apartments around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they said they found a woman who had been shot and was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a man who deputies described as "severely assaulted". He was taken to the hospital, where he is said to be stable.

Investigators are conducting interviews and processing evidence on scene. The sheriff's office did not release any information about a potential suspect. They say the investigation is active and ongoing.

