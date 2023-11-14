Suspect charged with open murder for Kalamazoo man's death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect accused of killing a 62-year-old man who was found dead in Kalamazoo over the weekend has been arraigned.

The body of Heriberto Contreras was found Sunday morning in the 800 block of Crosstown Parkway, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told a suspect was taken into custody later in the day.

Public safety officials say 40-year-old Jason Lawrence Blough from Kalamazoo was charged Tuesday with open murder. He was denied bond.

No other information was released as the investigation is still open.

KDPS expresses its sympathies to Heriberto’s loved ones.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

