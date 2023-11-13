Watch Now
Suspect arrested in homicide of 62-year-old Kalamazoo man

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
file photo
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Posted at 7:00 PM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 19:00:39-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect in the homicide of a 62-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on Sunday.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS), officers responded to the report of a dead body in the 800 Block of E Crosstown Pkwy on Sunday at about 10:29 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead in an outside area that is commonly frequented by the unhoused.

The victim has been identified as Heriberto Contreras.

An investigation by KDPS detectives and the Crime Lab led to a suspect, who was arrested. The suspect is expected to be arraigned later this week.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 to speak with a detective. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, the P3Tips app, or online.

