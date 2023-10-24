Suspect charged for Portage assault with shots fired

PORTAGE, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting a woman in Portage over the weekend has been arraigned.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says gunshots were discharged when a man and woman struggled over a firearm in a Gladys Street parking lot Sunday.

Nobody was shot but the woman was hospitalized with minor injuries resulting from the struggle, according to public safety officials.

READ MORE: 1 hurt, 1 arrested following argument with shots fired in Portage parking lot

We’re told 24-year-old Lionell Dylan Hatchett was charged Monday with two counts of assault; assault with intent to deal great bodily harm (less than murder); felon in possession of a firearm; resisting and obstruction; domestic violence; and aggravated domestic violence.

Those with knowledge related to Sunday’s incident are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube