1 hurt, 1 arrested following argument with shots fired in Portage parking lot

PORTAGE, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized after shots were fired in Portage Sunday morning.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed regarding an argument with gunshots heard in the 700 block of Gladys Street at around 11:15 a.m.

We’re told officers arrived to find a man and woman in an area parking lot.

Authorities believe the woman was assaulted and the two fought over a gun that belonged to the man, during which the gun went off twice. No one was hit with gunfire.

PDPS explains the woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries suffered while the pair struggled over the gun.

The man, a 24-year-old from Portage, was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail for a multitude of felonies, public safety officials say.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with PDPS by calling 269-329-4567. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

