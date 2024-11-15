Suspect charged for Kalamazoo shooting that killed 1, injured another

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been charged for a fatal shooting in Kalamazoo over the weekend.

The shooting happened late Saturday night in the 1300 block of Portage Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told two people checked into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them died. The other was treated and released.

The deceased man has since been identified as 32-year-old Shondale Devos Kellumn from Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Man arrested in deadly Kalamazoo shooting

KDPS says the suspect, 43-year-old Jasper Hopkins, faces charges of open murder, assault with murderous intent and numerous firearms-related charges. He was denied bond.

