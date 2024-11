KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating after 2 people were shot Saturday night in Kalamazoo.

According to a social media post from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, it happened at around 10:40 p.m. at East Stockbridge Avenue and Portage Street. We're told 2 people were shot.

We don't yet know their conditions or what led up to the incident and KDPS says they're investigating.

