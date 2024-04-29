Watch Now
Suspect arrested, charged for man found dead in Kalamazoo after crash

Posted at 5:09 PM, Apr 29, 2024
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested and charged for the March 23 shooting death of a man in Kalamazoo.

Bader Mohamed Farwana, 25, was found dead with a gunshot wound after a crash on Jackson Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

Khymarus Jotiege Pratt, 18, was arrested Friday, April 26 and charged Monday with open murder and felony firearm, public safety officials say. Pratt was denied bond.

Those with knowledge relation to the investigation are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

