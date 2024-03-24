Kalamazoo driver crashes after being shot to death overnight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The driver of a car involved in a crash died from a gunshot wound just before midnight Saturday.

At 11:37 p.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a traffic accident in the 900 block of Jackson Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that the driver was actually suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim is a 25-year-old Kalamazoo man, whose name has not yet been released.

Officers said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division by calling detectives at (269) 337-8139 or anonymously through Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100, the “P3Tips” app or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

