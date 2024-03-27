KDPS: Police identify man found with gunshot wound after crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 25-year-old Kalamazoo man is dead after being found with a gunshot wound following a crash on Saturday night.

FOX 17 is now learning the name of the victim. He has been identified as Bader Momamed Farwana, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

On Saturday, March 23 just after 11:30 p.m., KDPS responded to a report of a crash.

Officers say when they arrived, they found the driver was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

KDPS says lifesaving efforts were attempted, but died of the injury.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS' Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139 to speak with a detective or through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100, the “P3Tips” app or online.