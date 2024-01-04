Suspect arrested, charged after Kalamazoo shooting leaves man critical

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect was arrested and charged after a Kalamazoo shooting left a man in critical condition.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Dutton Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told a 40-year-old Kalamazoo man was found with a sustained gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid to the victim, who was then taken to a local hospital.

KDPS says the suspect ran off before they arrived but was later found with assistance from the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team. He was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. without incident.

The suspect, whom public safety officials identify as 33-year-old Christopher William Thomas from Kalamazoo, was reportedly charged Thursday with the following:



Assault with murderous intent

Felony firearm (x3)

Carrying a concealed weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felon in possession of ammunition

Thomas was placed on a $15,000 cash or surety bond, authorities say. The victim remains in critical condition at time of writing.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube