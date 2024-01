KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a shooting near Kalamazoo's downtown area Tuesday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the shooting occurred near the intersection of Park and Dutton streets.

Limited information is available at this time, but we’re told no one was killed.

KDPS advises motorists to stay away from Dutton Street while investigation takes place.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube