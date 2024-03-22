Watch Now
Sheriff: Driver dies after losing control, sliding into oncoming traffic

Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 18:06:40-04

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 85-year-old.

Deputies responded to the crash on M-89 near N. 30th Street just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

They say Richland Township Fire crews were already on scene, providing medical aid to an unresponsive driver.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the 85-year-old died at the scene.

Investigators believe the 85-year-old was driving west on M-89 when they lost control and slid into the eastbound lane before being hit by an oncoming car.

The other driver had minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says M-89 was shut down and reopened around 4 p.m.

