Semi carrying livestock runs off US-131 into trees

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Traffic was slowed for hours on northbound US-131 in Kalamazoo County after a semi pulling a livestock trailer left the road and went into the trees.

The mishap occurred sometime after 2 a.m. at Mile 40 on northbound US-131.

The Oshtemo Township Fire Department posted a photo of the scene on their Facebook page, noting the driver was not injured and most of the livestock appeared to have survived.

The right lane was blocked by emergency vehicles, and traffic was backed up nearly to the M-43 interchange.