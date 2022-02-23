Saugatuck Brewing Co. launches new stout in partnership with Black is Beautiful

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saugatuck Brewing Co. is releasing the new Black Is Beautiful Stout in partnership with the Black is Beautiful initiative.

Walmart says the stout will be available at its stores for a limited time.

We’re told Black is Beautiful began in 2020 in response to a lack of diversity in the craft beer industry, and Saugatuck Brewing Co. is one of the 13 craft breweries in the nation participating in the project.

The stout will be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids areas through the end of April with 10% of all proceeds forwarded to the Harriet Baskerville Incubation Program, according to the store chain.

