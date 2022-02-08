Grand Rapids teens partner with local artist to create Black History Month apparel for Meijer stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids teens and a local professional artist are joining forces to create original Black History Month designs for apparel exclusive to Meijer.

Grand Rapids Innovation Central High School sophomore Minni Peters and Grand Rapids City High School freshman Anala Millbrooks are students at West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT).

Peters and Millbrooks were asked by WMCAT and Meijer to create two designs in honor of Black History Month alongside professional artist and WMCAT instructor Jalexia Stoutmyre.

The team’s designs will be sold on t-shirts and sweatshirts at 257 Meijer stores across the Midwest all month long, or while supplies last.

“I hope those wearing the shirts feel appreciated for everything they are, from their strong side to their soft side,” said Stoutmyre. “Far too often being Black is synonymous with fearless, or strong, which it very well is, but it’s deeper than that. So, this was a design to show appreciation during Black History Month, appreciation for traits that sometimes go unnoticed.”

The T-shirt design features candy hearts with the following sentiments and affirmations: “luv ur curls, black is powerful, black is beautiful, black love, honor black history.”

The sweatshirt design features a timeline of Black history achievements down the sleeve.

“We are thrilled to be partnering again with Meijer to give young people a platform to amplify their voices and creativity,” said WMCAT President + CEO Jamon Alexander. “By working with students in WMCAT's Teen Arts + Tech Program to design original Black History Month apparel, Meijer is helping to build creative confidence and create a culture of opportunity in West Michigan.”