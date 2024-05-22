Report on Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo names 19 former priests accused of abuse

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The state's top lawyer released details on her investigation into another part of the Catholic church in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a report on the Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo today. In total, 65 tips and 345,178 documents were tied to allegations against former clergy.

19 priests are listed in the report. They are accused of grooming victims and then sexually assaulting them. The victims include children, teens, and adults.

Twelve of the priests are deceased. The remaining seven living priests are all out of active ministry.

Here are their names:



Leonard Bogdan

Dennis Boylan

Robert Consani

Thomas Devita

Richard Fritz

Robert Gerl

Jerome Heyman

Bernard Horst

Thomas Lapine

Wieslaw Lipka

Francis Marotti

David Otto

Gary Pammen

Carl Peltz

Stanley Staniszewski

Brian Stanley

Jacob Vellian

Bogdan Werra

Leroy White

The report is part of the Attorney General's on-going investigation into alleged abuse by clergy members.

Nessel's office previously released reports on the Marquette Diocese and Gaylord Diocese. The remaining reports on the other four dioceses are still pending.

This investigation became a point of focus once Nessel took office in 2019. A priest from the Kalamzoo Diocese was charged that same year. According to the Attorney General's Office, Jacob Vellian had been sent to India to serve at a parish there when he was charged. Vellian reported died in 2022 amid the extradition process. His death hasn't been confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

Before Nessel was elected in 2018, the Attorney General's Office announced it would investigate the seven dioceses for past allegations of abuse by clergy. Investigators seized hundreds of boxes of documents and millions of digital files the Michigan Dioceses had compiled on abuse allegations against clergy members.

In her report today, Nessel noted the Diocese has cooperated with investigators and the Attorney General does not believe any information has been withheld.

Roughly one month ago, the Diocese of Kalamazoo issued changes to its youth protection policy and named several people who would not qualify to work with children any longer. 11 of the former priests listed by the Diocese are also named in the Attorney General's report.

Read the full report below:

