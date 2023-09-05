Record 15 guns seized in Kalamazoo over Labor Day weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials confiscated a record number of illegal guns in Kalamazoo over the holiday weekend.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says 15 guns were seized with 12 people arrested between Friday and Monday.

Friday, Sept. 1

Officers arrived in the 700 block of East Michigan Avenue after receiving word of a man pistol-whipping a woman. KDPS says they found the man’s car with a handgun inside. The weapon was modified to produce automatic fire. The 31-year-old man was not found but officers took a 27-year-old woman into custody for carrying a concealed weapon.

That same night, patrol officers in the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue kept watch over a crowd at a business when authorities say an 18-year-old man was seen carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken into custody without incident.

Saturday, Sept. 2

KDPS says they looked into a domestic incident early Saturday morning in the 700 block of Mills Street. We’re told a 23-year-old woman shot at her boyfriend repeatedly with an illegal gun. The boyfriend was unharmed. The woman was apprehended for carrying a concealed weapon and attempted murder. The gun involved was confiscated.

Later in the evening, a traffic stop in the 1200 block of North Park Street led to the arrests of two men – aged 22 and 24 – after two illegal guns were found, according to KDPS.

A “mobile nuisance party” obstructing traffic near Lafayette and Redwood prompted officers to investigate, during which KDPS says a 34-year-old woman was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Sunday, Sept. 3

A 39-year-old man reportedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun in the 1400 block of Fox Ridge Drive Sunday night. KDPS found the suspect and located the gun inside a car. We’re told the man was arrested for felonious assault, domestic violence, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Public safety officials responded to yet another domestic violence incident Sunday night. They say a woman reported that her children’s father shot at her in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested at his home for felonious assault and felon in possession of a firearm, and officers located two illegal guns.

Patrol officers located a stolen car near Florence and Woodbury when the car took off and led authorities on a chase, according to KDPS. The suspects eventually ran from the vehicle, and a K9 search was initiated. An 18-year-old man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, but the other suspects remain at large. Three guns were seized.

KDPS says they stopped a vehicle connected to a vandalism incident near Drake Road and Michigan Avenue, and a gun was found on an 18-year-old passenger. Authorities say the man was intoxicated. We’re told he was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and minor in possession.

Monday, Sept. 4

On Labor Day, KDPS respond to a reports of a man threatening his ex-girlfriend in the 1700 block of Shire Lane. A 25-year-old man was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon and felonious assault.

Later that morning, an attempted burglary drew officers to the 700 block of Academy Street. We’re told a 48-year-old man was found in the stairwell with a gun reported stolen out of Georgia. He was arrested for destruction of property, carrying a concealed weapon and concealing stolen property, according to KDPS.

Those with knowledge related to any of the above incidents are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8142 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

