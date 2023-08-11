5 guns confiscated in Kalamazoo across 4 investigations in same week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Five guns were confiscated across four unrelated investigations in Kalamazoo this week.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the first was seized from a 31-year-old suspect who illegally carried a handgun despite having a criminal history. He was arrested near Westnedge Avenue and Whites Road Tuesday.

That same day, another gun was taken while authorities busted a drug-related transaction in progress, according to KDPS. A traffic stop was attempted near Westnedge and Dutton when the car stopped and an occupant ran off, prompting a foot chase when the suspect reportedly threw the gun away prior to his detainment.

We’re told the 22-year-old also had a criminal history and was not permitted to have a gun. He was arrested on gun and drug charges.

Wednesday, members of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) located two firearms and methamphetamines during a search inside a car near I-94 and Vanrick Drive, public safety officials say. One gun was unregistered and the other was registered to someone other than the suspects.

Both people inside the car were arrested for gun and drug charges, according to KDPS.

Finally, authorities say a search warrant was executed at a home near Rose and Dunkley streets Thursday amid a drug investigation. The suspect ran off and was quickly apprehended. The 23-year-old suspect was found to be in possession of a stolen gun, according to KDPS. He and a 34-year-old man were both taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on gun and drug charges. KDPS says their criminal histories precluded them from being legally permitted to own firearms.

