Puppies found in a crate in the rain just a four-minute walk from Kalamazoo animal shelter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo mother getting off a third-shift job Thursday morning found a crate of puppies all while taking a different route home to visit a friend.

The puppies were left in a crate in the cold and rain on Field Avenue near Lake Street. The location is two-tenths of a mile, or a four-minute walk, from Kalamazoo County Animal Services.

Jamie Price shared the story and video of the discovery on behalf of her mother, who is camera-shy.

"It’s freezing cold. Raining. Wet. It’s miserable out. No condition for a puppy," Price said.

Price, who has dogs of her own, said she cannot imagine why someone would abandon the puppies.

"To me it’s just plain ignorance," Price said.

"They just don’t care," Price said.

Animal control officers picked up the dogs after Price's mother called 911.

"There is a lot of people out there who do want dogs. Who do want a companion. Hopefully this story coming out will encourage people to go try to find them," Price said.

"It’s so heartbreaking. It just makes me so unsure about how people think. Like I said, there are so many resources in this area. So many people that are willing to help. I’m sorry that it had to come to this," Price said.

An employee at animal control told me the puppies are now out of the cold, cared for, and have full bellies.

There is no word yet on a potential adoption process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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